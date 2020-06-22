NYPD searching for 2 suspects in brutal liquor store beating in Bronx

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects in a brutal beating at a liquor store in the Bronx.The two men got into a dispute with a 54-year-old man last Sunday at a store on East Tremont Avenue.Police say the suspects repeatedly punched the man in the face before fleeing.The victim is in critical condition with multiple facial fractures.Few other details were released.----------