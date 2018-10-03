Police are searching for the man suspected of attacking and trying to rape an elderly woman with dementia in the Bronx.The incident happened Sept. 21 near Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street around 5 p.m.Police said Wednesday the suspect followed the 82-year-old victim inside her residence and threw her to the ground before removing her clothes and attempting to sexually assault her before a family member interrupted.The suspect then ran away westbound on East 150th Street toward Morris Avenue.The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and 190 pounds with brown eyes and a heavy build.He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes and a black baseball hat.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------