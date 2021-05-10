NYPD still searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting that injured 3, including girl

The NYPD continues to look for the suspect who shot three people, including a 4-year-old girl, after an argument in Times Square.
By
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Monday morning, the NYPD is still looking for the accused gunman who opened fire into a crowd of people in the middle of Times Square over the weekend.

Farrahkah Muhammad, 31, is known to frequent the area, passing off bootleg CDs.

He was charged in a separate random assault last year.

On Saturday afternoon, police say they have Muhammad on video, shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of people at 45th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police say the intended target was his brother.

Instead, three innocent bystanders were shot, including a 4-year-old girl who was out toy shopping with her parents, and a tourist from Rhode Island, and a 43-year-old woman.



Alyssa Vogul was identified by police as the officer carrying the child to the ambulance.



The 4-year-old underwent surgery and is expected to be OK.

Eyewitness News caught up with 23-year-old tourist Wendy Magrinot on the phone.
A tourist shot when bullets rang out in Times Square[/url] on Saturday afternoon said she thought she'd never see her 2-year-old daughter again.



She said she thought she was going to die.

"I was able to run like five steps and I told my mom to take the baby and run," Magrinot said. "I saw a police officer and I screamed to him, 'I'm shot, I have a 2 year old, I don't want to die, please help me."

She also says she has no plans to return to New York City anytime soon.

We expect to hear Monday from several candidates running from mayor on this incident as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio during his morning news conference.

New York has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country, but Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says more is needed.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
RELATED: Times Square shooting renews calls for change to curb violence
Saturday's Times Square shooting renewed calls for change to curb the rising violence in the city.



