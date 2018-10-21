NYPD suspends use of some body cameras after device explodes

The NYPD says it is suspending the use of some of its body cameras after one of the devices exploded.Police said an officer retrieved a body-cam for deployment on a midnight tour Saturday night and noticed there was smoke exiting from the bottom portal and immediately removed it.After it was safely removed, the device exploded. No one was injured.The NYPD said the incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite.An investigation is underway into the cause and scope of the defect.The possible defect involves some Vievu model LE-5 body-worn camerasThe cause and scope of the defect are currently being investigated. Police Commissioner James O'Neill directed that the continued use and distribution of the LE-5 model cameras be suspended effective immediately.All officers assigned LE-5 cameras were instructed to immediately remove the cameras and bring them back to their commands, the NYPD said.The Department is in the process of collecting and removing the LE-5 cameras from the commands now.----------