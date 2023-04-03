2 men wanted in attack on NYPD traffic agent in East Village

An NYPD traffic agent was attacked and beaten while on the job Saturday in the East Village.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the two men who attacked an NYPD traffic agent.

It happened while the agent was on the job just after 8 a.m. Saturday on East 3rd Street in the East Village.

One of the men spit at him, began throwing garbage at him, and shoved him through a closed door, while the other person then threatened him with a knife.

They then took off eastbound on 3rd Street. Fortunately, the traffic agent was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | What does indictment mean for Trump?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.