New Jersey woman missing for 2 weeks found safe, back home with family

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman who was missing for more than two weeks has been found alive.

Nyrah Barner Curry is back home with her family in Paterson, though further details of how and where she was located have not been released.

The 20-year-old was reported missing after she left to go to a party in Brooklyn on February 11 and didn't return home.

Her cell phone was found in Manhattan, but there was no sign of her, prompting the family to ask the public for help.

WATCH: Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
EMBED More News Videos

Passengers on the flight and witnesses on the ground recounted their reactions when the incident happened.


Her brother, Elijahwan Curry, had said he was texting with her that night.

"It was Nyrah, like she was like, 'OK I'm coming back, I need to see Lani,'" Curry said. "Lani is my niece."

He said that he thought as time passed, someone else started responding.

He said he wrote to her saying, "Who is this? Nyrah? You OK?" and he told her their grandmother was in the hospital - which was a lie to see if she would call.

But he says the response he got was simply, "Yeah this me and is grams OK."

"It was a different feeling I had," Curry said. "Usually Nyrah would keep me updated with everything...but from Sunday it wasn't nothing."

ALSO READ | School district's entire board resigns after hot mic captures offensive comments
EMBED More News Videos

The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees has resigned and she and other members were caught on video making disparaging comments about parents.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
passaic countypatersonmysterymissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus, found lying in Brooklyn street
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in NJ pond
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 people injured
Giant FEMA vaccine sites open in Brooklyn and Queens
Subway attack: Video shows vicious assault in Brooklyn
Chancellor Carranza talks about reopening NYC middle schools
Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message
More TOP STORIES News