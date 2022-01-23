4,500 runners brave cold for NYRR Fred Lebow Half-Marathon

Sunday's big event honored the late NYRR president and New York City Marathon co-founder Fred Lebow.
To mark the occasion, Lebow's cousin, Ezra Feig, was among the participants.
ALSO READ | Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchase Staten Island Ferry boat for $280K
He served as a special guest by starting the race horn.
The race features a multi-loop course around Central Park which celebrates the race's original course before it expanded to the five boroughs in the mid-1970s.
The event was named the Fred Lebow Manhattan Half in 2014, and then was later renamed the Fred Lebow Half in 2019.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip