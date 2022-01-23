Sports

4,500 runners brave cold for NYRR Fred Lebow Half-Marathon

By Eyewitness News
Thousands of runners brave cold for NYRR Half-Marathon

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands of runners braved the winter cold to take part in the New York Road Runners Half Marathon in Central Park.

Sunday's big event honored the late NYRR president and New York City Marathon co-founder Fred Lebow.

To mark the occasion, Lebow's cousin, Ezra Feig, was among the participants.

He served as a special guest by starting the race horn.

The race features a multi-loop course around Central Park which celebrates the race's original course before it expanded to the five boroughs in the mid-1970s.

The event was named the Fred Lebow Manhattan Half in 2014, and then was later renamed the Fred Lebow Half in 2019.


