NYRR holds Ted Corbitt 15K in honor of group's first president

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, December 4, 2022 2:21AM
There was rain, but no dampened spirits for a race on Saturday morning in Central Park.

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- There was rain, but no dampened spirits for a race on Saturday morning in Central Park.

New York Road Runners held its Ted Corbitt 15K.

Corbitt was the group's first president. He was also a legendary athlete, completing 223 marathons.

His son, Gary Corbitt was one of the competitors in Saturday's race.

"This is my first time doing that. That's a special honor - it's overwhelming. They had a finish-line tape for me. I mean, I'm speechless," Gary said.

Nearly five thousand people ran in the race.

