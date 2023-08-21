Governor Hochul unveils portrait carving of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in New York State Capitol

A portrait carving honoring the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been installed at the New York State Capitol.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- A portrait honoring the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been installed at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the permanent sculpture on Monday, marking the first portrait to be added to the State Capitol's Great Western Staircase since it was built in 1898.

"Throughout her career, Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as a driving force for women's rights and tirelessly fought against gender discrimination," Governor Hochul said. "As the first woman to be elected as Governor of New York State, I join the ranks of millions of women inspired by Justice Ginsburg's wisdom and courage. Her portrait's presence in the Capitol will stand as a lasting reminder of her extraordinary legacy and New York State's forefront position in the movements for women's suffrage and rights."

The second-floor location chosen for the carving places Justice Ginsburg in an area where only men were included before now.

The sculpture was created by artist Meredith Bergmann.

"I was honored to have been selected to sculpt the portrait of one of my heroes for this magnificent idealistic staircase," said Bergmann. "Justice Ginsburg was a shining example of what a Supreme Court Justice could be, and now she can greet and inspire our lawmakers as they pass her on their way to work."

