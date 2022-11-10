New York Hall of Science Gala honors Disney executive

Barbara Bouza, president of Walt Disney Imagineering was presented with the Distinguished Leadership Award at the NYSCI Gala.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The New York Hall of Science Gala was held Wednesday night in Lower Manhattan.

Eyewitness News Anchor Sade Baderinwa attended the event.

The gala celebrates science and inspiration.

Barbara Bouza, President of Walt Disney Imagineering was presented with the Distinguished Leadership Award.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

