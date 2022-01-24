localish

Alpaca father-son bonding day in Oakland

By Dion Lim
Boogie and Woogie take Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An adorable alpaca duo, Boogie and Woogie, decided to have a father-son bonding day.

The pair broke out of their backyard enclosure and embarked on a two-hour adventure through Oakland.

"They're hard to catch," said alpaca owner Tobias Riday. "But, these guys had a great day."

Boogie and Wooggie stopped drivers and bystanders in their tracks as they zig-zagged through residential areas. They even managed to dash under a freeway underpass.

The alpacas were ultimately corralled after their escape and reunited with Riday.

"They weren't hurt at all, I brought them back to the yard and they were super happy," explained Riday.

Boogie is Woogie's father, and the two love starting trouble every now and then! Keep up with their adventures by following @ItsTheBoogieWoogie on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/itstheboogiewoogie/
