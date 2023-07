The creature, over six feet long, is known as a "messenger from the sea god's palace."

Divers discover giant oarfish off coast of Taiwan, seen as symbol of impending disaster

Divers made an amazing discovery in the waters off the northern coast of Taiwan: an enormous deep sea oarfish.

The creature, over six feet long, was dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

The oarfish is known as a "messenger from the sea god's palace" and has gained a reputation as a doomsday harbinger of sorts.

Local legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.