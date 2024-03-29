Thieves cut through wall, steal $1 million worth of jewelry from Ocean County Mall store

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for thieves who stole approximately $1 million in jewelry from a store in the Ocean County Mall this week.

The suspects entered Venzio Jewelers sometime between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday around 10 a.m.

The suspects cut a hole in the wall of an adjacent empty store and gained entry to the rear office area of Venzio.

The thieves then cut the phone and alarm cables and apparently used a torch to enter a large safe and remove close to $1 million worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael MacDonald at 732-349-0150 X1366 or Detective Jennifer Grob at 732-349-0150 X1319.

