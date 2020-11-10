Community calls for Long Island sanitation commissioner's resignation after bias posts online

By
OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- There are growing calls for a Long Island sanitation commissioner to resign after a series of offensive social media posts surfaced online.

On Tuesday, community leaders and advocates from just about every group, condemned the conduct of Oceanside Sanitation Commissioner Ryan Hemsley.

The commissioner is being condemned for years worth of hateful posts mocking Holocaust survivors, African American, the LGBT community, and even those with disabilities, mocking them for working.

RELATED | Suffolk County officers more likely to target Black, Hispanic drivers, according to study
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports a new study has uncovered troubling evidence of racial bias when it comes to cops stopping drivers in Suffolk County.


"It's just hate, hate, hate," Long Island Rep. Kathleen Rice said.

Jonathan Brooks is a 23-year-old from Oceanside.

"This is not a joke. This is their everyday lives," Brooks said. "This is parents of kids with autism buying special locks and doors to keep their children safe."

Hemsley was recently elected to his position to supervise trash cleanup in Oceanside.

A fellow board member suggesting he clean up his posts beforehand, but the stench lingered and they were sent out anonymously in a mass email.

"When I look at these posts, it sickens me," Dorris Hicks of the NAACP said.

But how do they remove someone recently elected to office? They say it requires one of the residents Hemsley serves here in Oceanside, to file a legal petition with New York's attorney general.

"But for an average person who has a job and a family to take care of, litigating in court is hard," New Yor State Senator Todd Kaminsky said.

TRENDING | Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over New Jersey, Connecticut
EMBED More News Videos

Lakewood Scoop obtained dashcam video of the fireball seen in New Jersey Sunday night.



Eyewitness News tried to get a response from Commissioner Hemsley on camera. Instead, it was a statement on his Facebook page saying, "I take responsibility for some of the posts that were made in public groups and inappropriate comments with friends, however, other things that came from this anonymous packet, were doctored."

But those speaking out on Tuesday say, even one of these, would be too many.

"We will investigate. The question is the legal authority to act," said John Ciampoli of the Oceanside Sanitation District Counsel.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countyoceansidelgbtqbias crimesocial mediaracismlgbtnassau county news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of making death threats against protesters, politicians
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
New York's statewide COVID positivity rate surpasses 3%
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Tayshia Adams takes over as 'The Bachelorette'
Show More
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
New restrictions in NJ after 'devastating' numbers
Drive past a stopped school bus? New camera program will catch you
COVID Updates: Newborns rarely catch coronavirus at hospital: Study
Mental health workers to take lead in some NYC 911 calls
More TOP STORIES News