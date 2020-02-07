Off-duty NYPD officer in custody after Bronx gunpoint robbery

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD transit officer and another man were arrested after police responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx Thursday.Authorities say 42-year-old Officer Michael Latimer and another man were taken into custody for the robbery inside a building on Mace Avenue around 3:50 p.mThey say the suspects were wearing masks and bullet-resistant vests when they held up their victim at gunpoint.They allegedly stole his watch and a bag of marijuana and fled the scene.They were quickly caught by police, possibly during a traffic stop.Latimer is assigned to Transit District 12.----------