Off-duty NYPD officer in custody after Bronx gunpoint robbery

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD transit officer and another man were arrested after police responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx Thursday.

Authorities say 42-year-old Officer Michael Latimer and another man were taken into custody for the robbery inside a building on Mace Avenue around 3:50 p.m

They say the suspects were wearing masks and bullet-resistant vests when they held up their victim at gunpoint.

They allegedly stole his watch and a bag of marijuana and fled the scene.

They were quickly caught by police, possibly during a traffic stop.

Latimer is assigned to Transit District 12.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allertonbronxnew york cityofficer arrestedburglarynypd
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Ex-funeral home worker kills current employee, shot by civilian: PD
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
AccuWeather Alert: High wind warnings in effect for NY area
Large water main break causes flooding in Morningside Heights
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Show More
Community demands answers after ICE agent shoots NYC man in face
Search for attacker who pushed woman, punched man in NYC
7 On Your Side: Cures for holiday spending hangover
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
NYC man charged with child sex abuse; FBI searching for victims
More TOP STORIES News