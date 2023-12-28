Off-duty NYPD officer shoots self in leg inside NYCHA complex in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was injured after shooting themself in the leg in the Bronx on Wednesday.
The shooting happened inside the NYCHA Edenwald Houses around 5:40 p.m.
The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD is investigating the incident.
No criminality is expected at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
