Off-duty police officer faces manslaughter charge in deadly Brooklyn crash

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty officer was arrested and charged after a two-car crash in Brooklyn left a passenger dead and another person seriously injured.Investigators say the accident happened at East 55th and Foster Ave in East Flatbush on Sunday morning. The driver of the second car, Rohan Shaw, an off-duty police officer was charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, speed violation and DWIA alcohol.One of the victims is recovering in the hospital. Her landlord tells Eyewitness News that she lives just a few doors down from the scene. She was in a sedan that police say t-boned a white Nissan. The impact threw both cars to the other side of the roadway.The front-end of the Nissan GTR was smashed in, indicating the violent impact.As a black sedan came up to rest against a commercial building, police say the driver of the black sedan ran a stop sign on E. 55t Ave just before 5 a.m. Sunday - slamming into the Nissan driven by an off-duty police officer.The events then took a tragic turn - the driver of the sedan was nowhere to be found, leaving a 23-year-old woman passenger dead at the scene and another 22-year-old woman with very serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital.----------