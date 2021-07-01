Off-duty police officer fires shot during dispute over fireworks in Brooklyn

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection ofMartenese Street and Rogers Avenue in the East Flatbush section.
The off-duty officer may have run over an illegal fireworks display.
That's when police say a group of people attacked him.
He responded by firing a gunshot, but no one was hit.
No arrests have been made.
MORE NEWS: Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected indictment
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip