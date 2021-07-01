Off-duty police officer fires shot during dispute over fireworks in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty police officer fired a shot during a dispute in Brooklyn that apparently started over illegal fireworks.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection ofMartenese Street and Rogers Avenue in the East Flatbush section.

The off-duty officer may have run over an illegal fireworks display.

That's when police say a group of people attacked him.

He responded by firing a gunshot, but no one was hit.

No arrests have been made.

