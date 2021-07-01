Off-duty police officer fires shot during dispute over fireworks in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10849912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has surrendered at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty police officer fired a shot during a dispute in Brooklyn that apparently started over illegal fireworks.The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection ofMartenese Street and Rogers Avenue in the East Flatbush section.The off-duty officer may have run over an illegal fireworks display.That's when police say a group of people attacked him.He responded by firing a gunshot, but no one was hit.No arrests have been made.----------