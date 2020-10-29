NYPD officer charged in death of 8-year-old Long Island boy resigns

Michael Valva is currently awaiting trial on second degree murder charges.
Prosecutors say he and his fiancee left Valva's 8-year-old son Thomas Valva in their unheated garage in Center Moriches last winter.
They say when the lifeless boy was taken to the hospital, he had a temperature of 76 degrees.
Court documents painted a painful picture of the last few years of the child's life.
Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly detailed the series of allegations of physical and mental abuse towards Thomas, including throwing him down the stairs, locking him in a bedroom without a bathroom, depriving him of food, beating him with closed fists, and pulling hair from his head.
Valva resigned after 15 years on the NYPD.
He had been suspended without pay, the department said.
