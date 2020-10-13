NYPD Chief of Patrol, highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department

Fausto Pichardo became the first Dominican-born Chief of Patrol last December.
He took over for Rodney Harrison, who became chief of detectives.
Pichardo joined the NYPD in 1999.
Among his responsibilities in Manhattan and the Bronx was commanding officer of the 43rd Precinct in Soundview.
REALTED: NYPD commissioner calls launch of police, community reform 'unique opportunity'
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube