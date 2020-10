NYPD Chief of Patrol, highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department

EMBED >More News Videos Dave Evans has more on the newly announced partnerships the NYPD is hoping will transform the future of New York City policing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A top police official - the department's highest-ranking Hispanic officer -- is retiring from the NYPD.Fausto Pichardo became the first Dominican-born Chief of Patrol last December.He took over for Rodney Harrison , who became chief of detectives.Pichardo joined the NYPD in 1999.Among his responsibilities in Manhattan and the Bronx was commanding officer of the 43rd Precinct in Soundview.----------