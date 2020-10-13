NYPD Chief of Patrol, highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A top police official - the department's highest-ranking Hispanic officer -- is retiring from the NYPD.

Fausto Pichardo became the first Dominican-born Chief of Patrol last December.

He took over for Rodney Harrison, who became chief of detectives.

Pichardo joined the NYPD in 1999.

Among his responsibilities in Manhattan and the Bronx was commanding officer of the 43rd Precinct in Soundview.

