NYPD officer cut in face while arresting suspect in New York City

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police officer was cut and scratched in the face by a suspect while making an arrest Monday night.
The incident was reported near the corner of 125th Street and Lexington Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect attacked the officer as he attempted to place him in custody.
The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Charges against the suspect are pending.
