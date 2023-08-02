Off-duty officer shot in Bronx apartment

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in an apartment in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Wednesday.

The off-duty officer was involved in a domestic incident in the Fteley Avenue apartment.

It is being preliminarily investigated as an attempted murder-suicide.

Officials say a father shot his son, who is an off-duty officer, and then shot himself.

At least one person is dead and the other is in grave condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

