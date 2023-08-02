Off-duty officer shot in Bronx apartment

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in an apartment in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Wednesday.
The off-duty officer was involved in a domestic incident in the Fteley Avenue apartment.
It is being preliminarily investigated as an attempted murder-suicide.
Officials say a father shot his son, who is an off-duty officer, and then shot himself.
At least one person is dead and the other is in grave condition.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.