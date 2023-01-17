NYPD officer shot in the arm after encountering 2 armed suspects

A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

The officer was struck at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue just after 3 a.m.

He was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in a police cruiser with a non-life-threatening injury.

The officers, assigned to the 48th Precinct, were responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they encountered two suspects, both believed to be armed.

Both men fled on foot, one east and one south.

One was taken into custody nearby, while the other is still being sought.

Police are still sorting out which man fired the shot that struck the officer.

Police did not return fire.

Police called a Level 2 mobilization to search for the suspect at the scene and at the nearby Pelham Parkway Houses.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

