NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Reports have come in that an officer was shot in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The officer was shot in the leg on Gates Avenue in Clinton Hill while responding to a domestic dispute, according to police sources.

They are being transported in a police cruiser to a Kings County Hospital.

The suspect is in custody and may also have been shot, according to preliminary reports.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.