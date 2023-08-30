Off-duty NYPD officer shot in leg in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer was shot in the leg in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was shot at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 70th Street.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was said to be stable.

Police are detaining two people at the scene as they sort out the circumstances of the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

