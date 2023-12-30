3 officers hospitalized after unmarked police vehicle struck in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three police officers were hospitalized Saturday morning after an unmarked police vehicle was struck in Brooklyn.

The unmarked vehicle was crossing the intersection at Hendrick Street and Atlantic Avenue when a blue BMW collided with it, police say.

According to police, the driver of the BMW ran the red light when it drove through the intersection.

The blue BMW overturned, and an unknown number of occupants jumped into a silver BMW and fled the scene, police say.

The unmarked police vehicle crashed into the median after the impact.

The officers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

