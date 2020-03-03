Driver hurt after debris smashes car windshield on George Washington Bridge: officials

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver was injured when debris smashed the windshield of a car on the George Washington Bridge, Port Authority officials say.

The accident occurred Monday morning on the upper level of the GW Bridge in the New Jersey-bound lanes.

Video shows the vehicle's shattered windshield and pieces of debris on the driver's side.

Lanes were briefly closed following the incident as first responders cleared the scene.

Officials say it's not clear yet what hit the car or where the debris came from.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort leebergen countycar crashcar accidentgeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video appears to show MTA bus driver spit on passenger
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Lamborghini crosses median, crashes into another car on LI
Cuomo: Coronavirus 'not our first rodeo,' expects more cases
AccuWeather: Mild with showers
Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
Who will win Super Tuesday?
Show More
Joe Biden nabs Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg backing
Coronavirus: Separating fact from fiction
Another person to be tested for coronavirus in New Jersey
Dow bounces back with biggest-ever point gain
Schumer proposes $8 billion plan for coronavirus funding
More TOP STORIES News