LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) --Multiple people were injured, one seriously after a sanitation truck overturned in Queens, the FDNY reports.
Officials say the sanitation truck struck the overpass at Merrick Boulevard around 8 p.m. near the Belt Parkway. The damage to the truck is unknown.
One person was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition. Three other people suffered minor injuries.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube