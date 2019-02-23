Multiple people injured after sanitation truck strikes overpass in Queens, officials say

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) --
Multiple people were injured, one seriously after a sanitation truck overturned in Queens, the FDNY reports.

Officials say the sanitation truck struck the overpass at Merrick Boulevard around 8 p.m. near the Belt Parkway. The damage to the truck is unknown.

One person was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

