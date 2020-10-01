Police investigating fatal shooting in New Jersey: Officials

By Eyewitness News
ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in New Jersey that left one victim dead, according to authorities.

Essex County officials say police responded to a homicide on Oakwood Place in Orange on Wednesday night.

They say one victim is dead.

Two other people sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries.

The street is blocked off as police look for additional clues.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

