Police investigating fatal shooting in New Jersey: Officials

Essex County officials say police responded to a homicide on Oakwood Place in Orange on Wednesday night.
They say one victim is dead.
Two other people sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries.
The street is blocked off as police look for additional clues.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.
