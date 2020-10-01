Police investigating fatal shooting in New Jersey: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6683912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger reports a drive-by shooting in the Bronx left an innocent bystander with a gunshot wound to the leg.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6677937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latests on a mother of three who was killed when a bullet went through her apartment window and struck her in the neck.

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in New Jersey that left one victim dead, according to authorities.Essex County officials say police responded to a homicide on Oakwood Place in Orange on Wednesday night.They say one victim is dead.Two other people sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries.The street is blocked off as police look for additional clues.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.----------