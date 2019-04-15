Officials: Small plane crashes into lawn of home in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police confirm that a small plane has crashed into the front lawn of a home on Long Island.
Officials say the crash occurred on 125 Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
Two of the passengers on the plane were able to make it out alive with unknown injuries. There was also a third passenger on the plane - their condition is unknown.
The plane is currently caught in overhead electrical wires.
Officials say there are no apparent injuries on the ground, and no apparent structural damage to the single-family home.
The FAA released a statement saying,.
"A Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into some power lines in a residential neighborhood approximately two mile northeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Valley Stream, NY at 10:19 p.m. Three people were on board. Contact local authorities for passenger information and medical conditions. The FAA will investigate."
There is no word yet on where the flight originated from or where it intended to land.
