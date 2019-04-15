Officials: Small plane crashes into lawn of home in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police confirm that a small plane has crashed into the front lawn of a home on Long Island.Officials say the crash occurred on 125 Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.Two of the passengers on the plane were able to make it out alive with unknown injuries. There was also a third passenger on the plane - their condition is unknown.The plane is currently caught in overhead electrical wires.Officials say there are no apparent injuries on the ground, and no apparent structural damage to the single-family home.The FAA released a statement saying,.There is no word yet on where the flight originated from or where it intended to land.----------