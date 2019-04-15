Officials: Small plane crashes into lawn of home in Valley Stream

EMBED <>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest developments from Valley Stream.

By Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police confirm that a small plane has crashed into the front lawn of a home on Long Island.

Officials say the crash occurred on 125 Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the passengers on the plane were able to make it out alive with unknown injuries. There was also a third passenger on the plane - their condition is unknown.

The plane is currently caught in overhead electrical wires.

Officials say there are no apparent injuries on the ground, and no apparent structural damage to the single-family home.

The FAA released a statement saying,.

"A Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into some power lines in a residential neighborhood approximately two mile northeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Valley Stream, NY at 10:19 p.m. Three people were on board. Contact local authorities for passenger information and medical conditions. The FAA will investigate."

There is no word yet on where the flight originated from or where it intended to land.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley streamnassau countyplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Search for mystery woman after man's Rolex disappears in hotel encounter
Must-read stories from the weekend
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms expected overnight
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
Show More
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
Anti-violence activists lead NYC march honoring Nipsey Hussle
Citi Bike pulls fleet of e-bikes from service due to brake issues
MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare
More TOP STORIES News