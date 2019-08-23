Officials: Tenants let back in to building with 'unacceptable' conditions following Inwood fire

By
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A city councilmember is leading the fight for tenants still reeling from a damaging fire in Manhattan.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez says the problems at the building in Inwood started before the flames and only escalated afterward.

Six people were taken to the hospital after the fire broke out in the six-story building on 71 Vermilyea Ave. on Monday, August 19th. The Red Cross responded to the fire and proved emergency assistance and housing to the families.

On Friday, the Red Cross returned to the location, after a vacate order was put in place for 16 apartments. Some tenants were allowed back in.

Officials say the fire caused major destruction in many of the building units. In addition, the ceilings and floors are also crumbling.

"We have spoke to all city agencies regarding this matter, this is completely unacceptable. Our tenants should not be living in these conditions. We need to provide support now," Rodriguez said.

