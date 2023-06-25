  • Full Story
Police investigating fire at apartment complex in Old Bridge, NJ

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 10:40PM
Crews battle fire at Old Bridge apartment complex.
Officials were called to the scene of an apartment fire in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway following an apartment fire that neighbors say left two children hurt in in Middlesex County.

The flames broke out around 7 a.m. inside an apartment complex in Old Bridge.

Neighbors reported that children may have been hurt in the fire, but officials from Middlesex County Prosecutor's office have yet to comment on the incident.

"It was a little scary considering it was the apartment connecting to mine," said one of the neighbors to Eyewitness News.

That apartment has since been condemned.

