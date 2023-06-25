Police investigating fire at apartment complex in Old Bridge, NJ

Officials were called to the scene of an apartment fire in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway following an apartment fire that neighbors say left two children hurt in in Middlesex County.

The flames broke out around 7 a.m. inside an apartment complex in Old Bridge.

Neighbors reported that children may have been hurt in the fire, but officials from Middlesex County Prosecutor's office have yet to comment on the incident.

"It was a little scary considering it was the apartment connecting to mine," said one of the neighbors to Eyewitness News.

That apartment has since been condemned.

