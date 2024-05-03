Old Croton Aqueduct designated as 1st New York City scenic landmark in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- New York City's Landmarks Preservation Commission has designated its first-ever scenic landmark in the Bronx.

The Old Croton Aqueduct may no longer supply the city's drinking water, but its promenade now serves as an outdoor destination for New Yorkers.

Some consider the Old Croton Aqueduct to be the original High Line, but now it can be recognized as one of 12 scenic landmarks designated in all of New York City.

That includes Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza and the city's first scenic landmark: Central Park.

Renea Bush has lived in the community for a while and said she is a proud Bronxite. She and her group, Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct, walk up and down a patch of green space daily.

For them, it's a small break from the concrete jungle that surrounds the walkway.

"This is such a borough that has so much to give," Bush said. "And just to take a walk through the Aqueduct, relax, whatever you want to do."

Last month, the preservation commission voted to add the Aqueduct to the list of scenic landmarks because it was once considered an engineering marvel.

Back in 1842, the Old Croton Aqueduct brought more than 45 million gallons of fresh drinking water a day from Westchester County to New York City.

"It's really important from an engineering prospective but it was loved by the community from the very beginning," said Sarah Carroll, chair of the commission.

Fast forward to 2024 and every day people use the 1.7 miles of this open space for walks, bike rides and as a shortcut between Kingsbridge Road and West Burnside Avenue.

Carroll said they looked at selecting their next scenic landmark through an equity lens.

"That means looking at geographic and cultural communities that have been less well-represented by landmarks," Carroll said.

The designation doesn't mean any major changes are coming, but it protects the land.

Maria Fabian has walked the Aqueduct for 35 years and says she hopes it brings positive change to the community.

"This new designation may bring hopes and good things to all of us in the neighborhood," Fabian said.

And Bush agreed.

"I long to see it, to continue to blossom, to be clean, to be safe, and to be a pleasant place for people to come by," she said.

