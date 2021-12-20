covid-19

Submit your COVID-19 questions here

Submit your COVID questions using the form below
By Eyewitness News

File photo (Martin Meissner)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The COVID-19 omicron variant is "just raging around the world" and the unvaccinated are most vulnerable, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert.

Vaccinated people are still at risk of getting sick, but a less severe illness compared to those who are unvaccinated.

So what do you want to know about COVID and this latest variant? What happens if you are traveling for the holidays and test positive? What if you only have one of the two shots or don't have the booster?

Submit questions for medical experts using the form below and we will get them answered on Eyewitness News First at 4:00 p.m. and on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. this week.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew jerseywestchester countyconnecticutcoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
New Year's Eve Times Square decision expected this week from mayor
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations up 41 percent in U.S.
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
TOP STORIES
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations up 41 percent in U.S.
COVID 'raging' in NJ as leaders weigh next steps
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Man fatally shot after confrontation with police in Brooklyn
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
New Year's Eve Times Square decision expected this week from mayor
Show More
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Fire breaks out in basement of Fox News building
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
COVID vaccine mandate begins for private school teachers in NYC
AAA study finds epidemic of bad driving during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News