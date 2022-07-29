On The Red Carpet previews hot movies, shows for August

Summer is far from over, and we're showing off some of the sizzling series, films and specials new in August.

This month, we're off the red carpet and inside a "golden" location, as we bring you the series, films and specials new in August.

On the Red Carpet is taking you to The Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant in Beverly Hills dedicated to the fan favorite TV show that aired in the ' 80s and ' 90s. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown stops by to talk about her new role in "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation."

Lock your doors and turn on the lights for this intense psychological thriller premiering on Hulu. In "The Patient," Steve Carell plays Alan, a therapist who's trying to get inside the mind of a client named Sam, played by Domhnall Gleeson, a serial killer holding Carell hostage. The limited series premieres only on Hulu Aug. 30.

We're also taking you to San Diego Comic-Con for all the exciting Marvel news.

Whether you want a laugh, a cry or a scare, we're giving you a preview of what's new in August.