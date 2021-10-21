SUMMIT One Vanderbilt shows off spectacular views from new observatory in Midtown

Mayoral Candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin.
It's being described as the world's most immersive observatory experience.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt opens as New York City rebounds welcoming back visitors back from across the globe.
Its observatory promises thrilling ways to take in New York's most stunning views combined with its immersive art experience that can be enjoyed from morning to night.
The ascent to the top of the observatory features all-glass enclosed elevators which travel up the outside of the skyscraper to unveil breathtaking views at 1,210 feet above New York City.
It's the highest vantage point of Midtown.
Fully transparent glass skyboxes suspend guests in midair above Madison Avenue.
There's also a café called Apres by Danny Meyer's Union Square Events.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is located at 45 E. 42nd Street and the entrance to the experience is located on the Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal.
