Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez talk season 2 of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

This season picks up following the death of Arconia Board president Bunny Folger.
"You have to look back at the first season to see what did people like? We don't really know, we're doing it for the first time and I would have to say it's this compelling story with these interludes of personal development and conversations between us and little side trips. But, I always believe that the mystery and the story are really the most important thing and they really kept going solid on that," Martin said.
"I felt like now we had a good grip on our characters and it was just a great place to start," Gomez said.
Charles (Martin), Olivier (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) race to unmask her killer as they have the finger pointed at each of them by the police.
Despite being told not to podcast while the police investigation is underway, you know they can't help themselves, or let the competition get the upper hand.
"He is more successful this season because of the podcast, and I think he has a great development with his family this season," Short said. "That's the greatest development."
This season also sees the addition of a new cast member, Cara Delevingne, as "Alice." Alice is big in the art world and has a particular interest in Mabel.
"I've known her since I was 15," Gomez said. "So it was really comfortable and really fun because it doesn't feel like work when you are hanging out with one of your best friends."
"She's one of those people who has immediate intimacy," Short said. "You spend five minutes with her and you feel like you've known her a long time."
While it can be intimidating to join such a tight-knit cast with one extremely successful season under their belt, Delevingne said she hit the ground running.
"It was when I think about it back then, but as soon as I got the role I was just so blown away, and grateful, and happy that there was no time to feel intimidated," she said. "They were all so welcoming and so kind!"
Don't miss the premiere of the 2nd season of "Only Murders in the Building" Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.
To a great Season 2! Even if it means having to explain what Twitter is to Charles again... #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/BgdgeiJREG— 🧩 Only Murders returns TOMORROW (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 27, 2022
