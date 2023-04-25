NYC's pandemic-era Open Streets Program is back for 2023

New York City's pandemic-era Open Streets Program is back and bigger than ever for 2023.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Your pandemic puppy is not the only thing quarantine-era idea that has lasted the test of time.

The Open Streets Program is quickly becoming a staple of a New York City summer.

The program transforms streets into open, public spaces with activities that promote economic development. Open Streets also provides opportunities for people to enjoy cultural and community activities.

City officials say New York City has the largest Open Streets Program in the country.

The 2023 Open Streets Program will include more than 160 locations, stretching over 300 blocks.

This year's initiative will have at least 25 new locations, and the New York City Department of Transportation continues to develop permanent redesigns across the city.

The permanent redesigns will optimize popular spaces for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Open Streets is a shining example of how we can make our streets more vibrant and welcoming by supporting safe and sustainable transportation options," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

Open Streets began as a pandemic program. Due to its popularity, it may continue to grow each year.

A full list of Open Streets across the five boroughs is on the DOT's website.

