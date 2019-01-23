BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his childhood friend in New Jersey and dumping her body off a bridge.
Liam McAtasney is accused of strangling 19-year-old Sarah Stern in her Neptune City home before disposing of her body in the Shark River in Belmar.
Prosecutors allege that McAtasney killed Stern over $10,000 that he knew was in her home.
Stern was last seen at her home on the night of December 2, 2016. Hours later, her unoccupied vehicle was found on the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition.
Her body has never been found.
Authorities believe McAtasney dumped the body with the help of his friend, Preston Taylor, who was Stern's former prom date and McAtasney's roommate at the time.
Taylor has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify in the trial.
"The defendant murdered her and made sure the body will never be found," Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Doyle said in her opening statement. "Strangled the life out of her...dumped her like garbage."
Defense Attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo countered that there was no physical evidence to support the accusations and claimed a witness will testify that he or she saw the victim walking away from her car on the bridge.
The state is seeking a life sentence without parole in the case against McAtasney, who also faces charges of robbery, conspiracy, desecration of human remains and hindering apprehension. He has pleaded not guilty.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
