Ho ho ho! USPS launches 'Operation Santa'

Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service.

This week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children's letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa's correct address.

The postal service says it's 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

If you want to help Santa and his elves with a child's letter, check out the USPS website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.