Ho ho ho! USPS launches 'Operation Santa'

Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service.
This week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.
It helps ensure children's letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.
To participate, kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa's correct address.
The postal service says it's 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
If you want to help Santa and his elves with a child's letter, check out the USPS website.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.