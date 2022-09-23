Noxious odors from sewage plant causing a stink in Rockland County

ORANGEBURG, Rockland County (WABC) -- Crews in Rockland County are working to address reports of noxious odors coming from a sewage treatment facility.

It's happening at the Rockland County Sewer District plant in Orangeburg.

County officials say the foul odors first started coming from a tank where maintenance was being performed Friday morning. They later emanated from some other processing tanks.

The Sewer District is "making operational adjustments to address the issue," a Rockland County spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials expect the problem to be resolved shortly.

ALSO READ | Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.