Organizations throughout Tri-State area work to send help and resources to Florida

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Milton is moving into the Atlantic but first made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm.

It's now a category 1 storm with more than 80 mile-per-hour sustained winds.

Organizations throughout the Tri-State area are coming together to help Florida's residents.

A team of about 90 people from New York Task Force One are stationed along the Florida-Georgia border and were in position to help with rescue efforts.

The team consists of NYPD and FDNY members.

Some of those members had just returned from North Carolina where they helped with recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities have sent 63 workers and heavy equipment to help restore power in Florida. Those workers consist of mechanics, supervisors, and emergency management personnel.

These teams have also been busy as they helped out in West Virginia and Virginia after Helene.

The New York National Guard has deployed soldiers and airmen to a joint training center near Jacksonville.

That group consists of EMTs with extensive scuba diving training and survival skills.

Watercraft and specialized vehicles will also be on hand.

"I will let you know this. We have tried. He's the only governor I can think of that doesn't have his cell phone available to other governors. Just an observation. Therefore, I asked my secretary to the governor to reach his chief of staff yesterday and convey that I would love to talk, but it's not essential. He's got his hands very busy right now. I understand when you are in the middle of a crisis. But I wanted him to know that I have a full commitment to help the people of Florida just as we are helping the people of North Carolina. It's a frightening time, and we should all keep them in our prayers," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The volunteers with the Red Cross in Northern New Jersey are also deploying resources.

ALSO READ: Live updates on Hurricane Milton

President Joe Biden is urging Floridians to take this "storm of the century" seriously.

