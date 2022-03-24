Play Oscars trivia with Sandy Kenyon and the Eyewitness News team

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11672924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pamela Martin served as "King Richard's" Editor. Female editors have been working in Hollywood since the birth of the movies.

The Oscars red carpet is being rolled out for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck just a few weeks after the 2020 Academy Awards. Sandy Kenyon previews this year's event.

NEW YORK -- Think you know a lot about the Academy Awards?Compete against Eyewitness News Anchors and Reporters in an Oscars Trivia Show hosted by Sandy Kenyon.Sandy will be asking 25 questions in five different categories:1. Oscar Firsts2. Actors & Actresses3. Best Picture4. Oscar Potpourri5. This Year's AwardsCan you score better than Bill Ritter, Lee Goldberg, Sandra Bookman or your favorite Eyewitness News personality?You can watch the show here and wherever you stream abc7NY on Thursday night at 8:00 and throughout the weekend leading up to the Oscars. It's also available on demand on our connected TV apps.