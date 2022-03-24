Play Oscars trivia with Sandy Kenyon and the Eyewitness News team

Compete against Eyewitness News Anchors and Reporters in an Oscars Trivia Show hosted by Sandy Kenyon.
The show will stream live here and on our connected TV apps at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday!
Sandy will be asking 25 questions in five different categories:
1. Oscar Firsts
2. Actors & Actresses
3. Best Picture
4. Oscar Potpourri
5. This Year's Awards
RELATED | 'King Richard' editor Pamela Martin is trail blazer in industry
Can you score better than Bill Ritter, Lee Goldberg, Sandra Bookman or your favorite Eyewitness News personality?
You can watch the show here and wherever you stream abc7NY on Thursday night at 8:00 and throughout the weekend leading up to the Oscars. It's also available on demand on our connected TV apps.
Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
RELATED | Oscars producers Shayla Cowan, Will Packer aim for awards show that appeals to all