Time to celebrate! Inside all the glitz and glam of the Oscars after-parties

Now that all the awards have been handed out, it's time to party! Watch "On the Red Carpet: After the Awards" for a look into the most star-studded parties of the night.

LOS ANGELES -- Now that the Oscars are over, it's time to celebrate in true Hollywood fashion: the after-parties.

Dozens of celebrities are already making their way to the various after-parties all over Los Angeles to celebrate another successful show, often ditching their red-carpet attire for new party-ready looks.

So where are they going? What are they wearing? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Oscar after-parties.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

This year's Vanity Fair party returned to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Stars began arriving even as the awards ceremony was ongoing, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm, parents John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen, and singer Kylie Minogue.

"I feel like it's not work for me tonight, it's fun," said Minogue. "Like, what do I have to do at the Oscars? Nothing! But I'm looking forward to catching up with some friends, people I know in the business ... Just feeling the general sparkle."

The Vanity Fair after-party is known as one of the ultimate Oscars parties, often bringing out plenty of A-listers.

Oscars Governors Ball

You can't forget the Oscars Governors Ball!

It's one of the biggest parties after the Academy Awards.

The Governors Ball always brings out A-list celebrities, fabulous food and entertainment all in one room. This year, Master chef Wolfgang Puck is celebrating an "Oscar" milestone as he marks his 30th year catering the event.

For three decades, Puck has returned to serve up his delicious creations at start-studded ball.

It's also a great time to catch up with the celebs to hear about their favorite moments from the show.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio caught up with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel at the Governors Ball, who said he felt great about how the show went.

"I feel good," he said. "I'm very critical of myself, but I feel like mostly everything worked pretty well."

Elton John's Oscar party

Elton John's Academy Awards after-party is perennially one of the hottest tickets in town, and this year was no different.

It was the 32nd year the singer has hosted a viewing party to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"I've been a patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a very long time, and just to watch what Elton and David have achieved over the years is so special," said actress and guest Elizabeth Hurley. "It means so much. They're so passionate about their cause, they've made everybody around them passionate, and they couple it with one of the best nights of the year. It's great."