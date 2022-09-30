Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the Full Episode

Our America: (IN)VISIBLE examines what Latino and Hispanic visibility and invisibility looks like in three sectors of society that impact the community's overall well-being and quality of life: politics, business, and entertainment.

In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC Owned Television Stations presents the one-hour news special "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE." Through a series of conversations, the news special examines what Hispanic and Latino visibility looks like in three sectors of society: politics, business and entertainment and how it impacts the community's overall well-being and quality of life.

Segment one looks at the most visible sector of society: Hollywood. It explores the underrepresentation of Latinos in film and television. ABC Owned Television Stations talk to industry experts, including Ana-Christina Ramon, co-author of UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report; Brenda Castillo, CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition; "Encanto" producer Yvett Merino; actors Wilmer Valderrama, Xolo Maridueña, Francia Raisa and Michelle Ortiz. The segment also features an intimate conversation with reality television pioneer and Chairman of Banijay Americans Cris Abrego.

Segment two features an engaging conversation about Latino culture and visibility in media betweenABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega and ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez as they share a meal at Cafe Havana in New York City.

Segment three is a conversation about the lack of Hispanic representation at all levels of government, featuring the only Hispanic governor in the nation, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

Segment four dives deeper into politics, featuring a conversation about bipartisanship, visibility and the Latino electorate between two Latina lawyers, politicians and former Texas judges, U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, a Democrat, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, a Republican. The segment also features New York State Senator Jessica Ramos who walks viewers through her district, the most diverse in the country, sharing her thoughts about the importance of representation in government.

Segment five examines visibility in the business world featuring Xavier Gutierrez, the first Latino CEO of a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise - the Arizona Coyotes. He shares his thoughts about inclusion and the Latino market.

Segment six explores the invisibility of the Afro-Latino community in society. Dr. Krista L. Cortes, director of La Casa Latina at the University of Pennsylvania, shares her thoughts on the diversity of cultures that exist within the Latino and Hispanic communities.

Segment seven takes us to Riverside, California, where the legendary actor and comedian Cheech Marin houses his seminal collection of Chicano art at the new Cheech Museum. Marin discusses his love of art and the need for Latino visibility in the art world.

Watch "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE)," an ABC Owned Television Stations special celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, on your local ABC station (click here to check local listings) or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.