Out-of-control vehicle smashes into building in Westbury

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- An investigation underway on Long Island, after a driver lost control and crashed into a building.

It happened Thursday night in Westbury. Nassau County police responded to the scene around 7:18 p.m.

The Westbury Fire Department apparently had to use equipment to free the people involved.

Police say the car veered off a ramp along Northern State Parkway and crashed into an office building on Post Avenue.

There are reports of possible injuries, but the extent remains unclear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

