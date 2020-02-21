Outgoing NYC Transit president Andy Byford says he's staying in New York

Byford announced his resignation in January, but has not said what he intends to do, and in the past few weeks, he has not indicated whether he would return to the UK.
In a video obtained by Eyewitness News, Byford received a rousing ovation from bus workers.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Outgoing NYC Transit President Andy #Byford gets rousing ovation, telling @mta bus workers in East New York today that he and his wife will remain in New York. pic.twitter.com/DlOoMloNod— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) February 21, 2020
It's the first time he has hinted at his future plans.
Byford has been urged to remain in New York by many political leaders, including the city council speaker and the mayor.
"We aren't going anywhere, we're staying in New York, Byford said. "I love this place, it's great. It kind of gets in your bones. Various people have been asking me about jobs in London. Nope, I'm staying in New York."
Byford officially steps down from the job on Friday.
He began his tenure in January of 2018 and was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years. He came to the MTA at a time when the subways were dealing with mounting delays, money issues and questions about mismanagement.
Subway delays decreased under his watch, and he had an ambitious plan to continue to transform the system.
