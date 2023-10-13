A copy of Joseph Conrad's "Youth and Two Other Stories" was returned to Larchmont Public Library last month after it was checked out in 1933. Crystal Cranmore has the story.

Overdue book returned to NY library after nearly 90 years gets $5 late fee

LARCHMONT, New York (WABC) -- When it comes to library books, holding onto a book for too long can leave you faced with both anxiety and fines. Of course, at that point, the first question on most borrowers' minds is "how much will it cost in late fees?"

For those who know a thing or two about overdue book guilt, consider the recent case of a century-old Joseph Conrad collection that was returned to a New York state library almost 90 years to the date it was due.

A copy of Conrad's "Youth and Two Other Stories" was returned to Larchmont Public Library last month after it was checked out in 1933. The book, originally published in 1925, was due to be returned on October 11, 1933.

"I've been here 20 years now," said Liam Hegarty of Larchmont Public Library. "Not even close to this has ever happened."

The book was thought to be lost, before its return - as this week marks 90 years.

The library says a woman named Joanie Morgan found it as she was cleaning out her stepfather's belongings at the family home in Virginia.

He used to live next to the Larchmont Library.

The big question raised after the book's return was how much would it cost?

"You would think 90 years overdue, 20 cents a day, that'd be $6,400," said Hegarty.

However, the real answer is the library caps fines at $5.

Book lovers hoping to borrow the classic Conrad's collection won't be able to check it out. However, it is set to be on display at the library.

