Overturned gasoline tanker doused with foam on Nassau Expressway in Queens

INWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A gasoline tanker overturned causing a dangerous and messy situation on the Nassau Expressway in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. on the Nassau Expressway between Burnside Avenue and Bay Boulevard in Inwood. That's on the east side of JFK Airport.The tanker has placards on its side numbered 1203, meaning that it is loaded with gasoline.Authorities say there are some 11,000 gallons of gasoline on the tanker truck.It was doused and soaked with foam to prevent any kind of fire or explosion.Fortunately, there is no word of any injuries.Nassau Expressway is shut down in both directions just south of Bay Boulevard.Burnside Avenue is also closed in both directions.The cause of the crash is under investigation.