Suspect wanted for robbing 2 women in separate incidents in Ozone Park, Queens: NYPD

A man attacked and robbed two women with minutes of each other earlier this month.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of robbing two women in separate incidents in Ozone Park earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, the suspect first attacked a 71-year-old woman on 86th street around 10:30 p.m. on March 7. They say he approached the woman from behind, placed his arms around the women's neck and threw her to the ground before punching her in the face.

The man then took the victim's purse and ran off.

Minutes later, police say the same man allegedly attacked and robbed a 51-year-old woman just a few blocks away. The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on 87th Street.

Both women were not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

